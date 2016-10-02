Don't Wish To Be Defined By Your Age?

In life, there are only two things that are certain. One, is that in time everyone will die. Number two: you will feel the effects of aging. Here are some hints that will help you to comprehend the aging process and what it will mean for you.

Did you know that high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes are risk factors for dementia? These risks become more severe due to smoking, lack of exercise and high cholesterol. As we age, it becomes increasingly important to control these disorders in order to maintain good mental health as aging progresses.

It is never too late to quit smoking for in order to slow aging. Smoking not only increases the risk of lung cancer and emphysema, it is associated with a number of other cancers, cardiovascular disease, and a decreased resistance to illness. Of course, it also has a terrible effect on skin. By quitting smoking, the aging process can be more comfortable and you can extend your life expectancy.

Have your hormone levels checked regularly as you age. You will want to have your doctor run standardized tests to be sure that your levels are where they should be. Taking hormone replacement or supplements may be the fix to the way that you have been feeling if you have been feeling bad.

For healthy aging, consider grazing over six smaller meals, instead of three big ones. Studies have shown that this helps your body absorb more nutrients, control its weight and decrease the potential for heartburn. In fact, some studies have shown that eating the same amount of calories in six smaller meals has led to considerable weight loss!

It might be harder as you age to take care of things as you used to. Now is the time to simplify. This could be as easy as cleaning out a drawer or even a closet. Once you have seen that you can reduce the clutter, and get rid of things that don't serve a purpose any longer, you can then move on to other parts of your life that need simplification.

One issue that is faced by people as they age is the issue of not properly absorbing nutrients as the body ages. The digestive track is not as youthful as it used to be, and having a well rounded diet with additional nutrients taken as a supplement will help the issue of not absorbing nutrients properly.

Making health a hobby will empower you to take better care of yourself as you age from the inside out! Study your body, all of its organs and how they work in order to learn how to treat them better and nurture them as you age. This will provide you with a ton of preventative care and give you great information to apply to aging for your entire life!

There are 19 foods that are considered to be must have items in your refrigerator and pantry, and they will work wonders for your health and vitality as you age. Write these down and post it somewhere in your home to keep yourself reminded to stay stocked: seafood, dairy, spinach, nuts, olive oil, broccoli, oatmeal, flax seed meal, avocados, pomegranate juice, tomatoes, tofu, yogurt, red onions, garlic, beans and lentils! It may seem like a lot but it is the least you can do for yourself and the best results you can yield from your meal planning efforts!

Make sure you're keeping active. Your body needs exercise to function properly, especially as you age. Adding thirty minutes of exercise into your daily routine can not only keep you looking younger, but it can also extend your life. And don't wait until you're already old to exercise, start as early as possible.

Pay special attention to your diet. As you get older, you need to pay attention to what you are eating much more carefully. A balanced diet is essential to keep as healthy and energized as possible. Try to eat 5 servings of fruits and vegetables, and 3 servings of whole grains per day. Limit your fat intake to no more than 30 percent of your diet. Focus on complex carbohydrates, such as wild rice, whole wheat bread and oatmeal. Last but not least, drink plenty of water.

If you want to have the feeling of being forever young, then you will want to maintain a healthy lifestyle and laugh. Laughing reduces stress and stress is not good for anyone, whether they are young or old. Laughter also helps circulation, lowers blood pressure, reduces negativity, improves respiration and encourages digestion. These are all good things, when living a healthy lifestyle, so laugh and laugh often!

Have a copy of your medical records handy. Take your records with you when you go to the hospital or to a different doctor.

If you are at the gym or working, listen to your favorite music. Music can make you feel better during the day so that you can maintain a positive mood in all activities that you do. A positive mood and outlook on life, will actually reduce the imperfections on your body and optimize your appearance.

Now you have heard tips on what to do in your later years. Look for what truly suits you. You worked for other people all your life. Now you have a new range of choices. Whether it is as a volunteer helping others or launching a new career, your life experiences qualify you to forge ahead and meet new challenges.